'She wants her balls back': Trans Muslim demands ex-lover return amputated testicles

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

A Michigan trans Muslim woman is suing her former boyfriend to retrieve her balls that are sitting in his refrigerator.

Brianna Kingsley says William Wojciechowski is holding her testicles and won’t let them go.

She wants her balls back.

Breitbart.com reported:

Transgender 'Muslim' Brianna Kingsley sues boyfriend for keeping her TESTICLES in jar in his fridge https://t.co/rGSOgCENzQ pic.twitter.com/ZZoeAiwkgU — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 6, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

