Warning issued after deadly brain-eating infection identified in lake

(FOX NEWS) – A Texas resident has died from an illness caused by an amebic meningitis infection after swimming at a lake, health officials said Wednesday.

The unnamed Travis County resident developed the infection after swimming in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) this month, Austin Public Health said.

"Although these infections are very rare, this is an important reminder that there are microbes present in natural bodies of water that can pose risks of infection," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. "Increased temperatures over the summer make it ideal for harmful microorganisms to grow and flourish."

