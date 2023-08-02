Warning: Trump prosecutor actually targeting ALL Americans

A column by John Daniel Davidson at the Federalist is warning that while Jack Smith's court papers name President Donald Trump as the defendant, the DOJ prosecutor actually is coming after the American voter.

If they support Trump.

He wrote, "The idea that our Justice Department can indict someone, especially the sitting president’s main political rival, over speech that’s protected by the First Amendment is simply insane. It puts us firmly into banana republic territory, where tinpot dictators jail their political opponents ahead of election day to ensure their 'reelection.'"

And he goes on, "Simply put, this indictment is nothing more than a declaration of war against American voters and their constitutional right to free speech."



Smith, this week, brought yet another indictment against Trump, this time over what he said about the 2020 election results and such, those results influenced by the FBI's false claims that the reporting about the Biden clan's international business schemes was Russian disinformation.

Further influencing the election was the $400 million Mark Zuckerberg handed out like candy to various local elections officials, who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

Danielson, whose work as appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and more, was responding to Smith's announcement this week about yet more charges against Trump.

Danielson said, "They just want to put him in prison. They think Trump’s a criminal for opposing them, and they think the same thing about his supporters. The left wants to criminalize dissent. They don’t really think you should get a vote, much less an opinion. That’s what this indictment is about. If you think this is bad, just wait."

He noted Trump actually is "Biden’s chief rival in the upcoming 2024 election."

The charges are for no more than "repeatedly expressing his opinion that the last election was stolen, rigged, and unfair," he noted.

"It’s an opinion millions of Americans share, and to which they are unquestionably entitled thanks to the First Amendment. That includes Trump, who has said repeatedly (and recently) that the 2020 election was stolen. He’ll probably keep saying it until his dying day, and he has every right to do so."

He pointed out Smith is noted for being rebuked by the Supreme Court for trying to put a Republican governor in prison during the Barack Obama administration.

This case, he said, amounts to "the criminalization of opinions with which Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department happen to disagree."

He explained, "Whether Trump knew he lost the election and lied about it is a political matter, not a legal one. It’s precisely the kind of thing that can only be settled by voters, not by DOJ thugs in the Biden administration."

He warned, "If Smith can indict Trump for speaking out about the election, for arguing that it was stolen or rigged, then rest assured the DOJ under Biden could indict every one of the millions of Americans who agree with Trump about 2020 and have said so publicly."

The message from the Biden administration?

"You’re not allowed to have opinions that contradict the Justice Department’s official narrative — and if you do, you’d better not have the temerity to run for high office."

