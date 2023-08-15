WATCH: Country ballad about working class explodes in popularity, media call it 'right-wing'

(FOX NEWS) -- Oliver Anthony’s viral song "Rich Men North of Richmond" was labeled a right-wing anthem by some liberal media outlets, but "Outnumbered" panelists pushed back and argued the song puts into words a sentiment felt across the nation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Anthony’s widely popular country ballad shares the plight of working-class Americans who struggle to make enough money while politicians, as Anthony sings, "all just wanna have total control."

TRENDING: Operation Stop Trump

Though the song has largely resonated with Republicans, "Outnumbered" co-host Harris Faulkner suggested Monday that the song has a more universal message.

Read the full story ›