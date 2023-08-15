A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Country ballad about working class explodes in popularity, media call it 'right-wing'

'All just wanna have total control'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:22pm
Acoustic guitars adorn a wall in the video for 'Sweet Florida' by Johnny Van Zant and Donnie Van Zant. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Oliver Anthony’s viral song "Rich Men North of Richmond" was labeled a right-wing anthem by some liberal media outlets, but "Outnumbered" panelists pushed back and argued the song puts into words a sentiment felt across the nation.

Anthony’s widely popular country ballad shares the plight of working-class Americans who struggle to make enough money while politicians, as Anthony sings, "all just wanna have total control."

Though the song has largely resonated with Republicans, "Outnumbered" co-host Harris Faulkner suggested Monday that the song has a more universal message.

