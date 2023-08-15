WATCH: 'Crazy plane lady' apologizes after viral 'motherf***er is not real' rant aboard flight

(NEW YORK POST) -- The foul-mouthed Texas native who was kicked off an American Airlines flight after a caught-on-camera meltdown issued a mea culpa Sunday, saying her behavior was “completely unacceptable.”

“Distressed or not, I should have been, I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case,” Tiffany Gomas, 38, of Dallas, told TMZ in a clip in which she promoted her website and asked viewers to join her in “promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying.”

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has… pic.twitter.com/0AfQcaEzj0 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) August 13, 2023

The marketing executive was booted from the July 2 flight from Dallas to Orlando, Fla., after she accused another passenger of stealing her AirPods — and bizarrely stated “that motherf—er is not real” in now-viral video of the incident.

