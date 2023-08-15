A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Crazy plane lady' apologizes after viral 'motherf***er is not real' rant aboard flight

'Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:31pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- The foul-mouthed Texas native who was kicked off an American Airlines flight after a caught-on-camera meltdown issued a mea culpa Sunday, saying her behavior was “completely unacceptable.”

“Distressed or not, I should have been, I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case,” Tiffany Gomas, 38, of Dallas, told TMZ in a clip in which she promoted her website and asked viewers to join her in “promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying.”

The marketing executive was booted from the July 2 flight from Dallas to Orlando, Fla., after she accused another passenger of stealing her AirPods — and bizarrely stated “that motherf—er is not real” in now-viral video of the incident.

