'Flash mob': Watch department store get ransacked in huge smash and grab, nearly $100,000 stolen

(FOX NEWS) -- A Los Angeles, California, Nordstrom store was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people on Saturday, with the suspects getting away with nearly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a mob of "criminals" stole items from the store.

This retail theft mob happened at a Nordstrom in California today. Because of broken state laws, these crimes are considered “non-serious” and “non-violent” and nobody will go to state prison, even if caught and convicted. State laws need to be fixed and YES, many people need to… pic.twitter.com/nESaJSxj4p — Jeff Reisig (@jeffreisig) August 13, 2023

Video captured from inside the store show a group of between 30 and 50 people wearing sweatshirt hoodies over their heads.

