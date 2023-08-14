A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Flash mob': Watch department store get ransacked in huge smash and grab, nearly $100,000 stolen

Mayor: 'Absolutely unacceptable'

Published August 13, 2023 at 9:39pm
Published August 13, 2023 at 9:39pm
A Nordstrom store in Los Angeles gets ransacked in a massive smash-and-grab robbery on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Los Angeles, California, Nordstrom store was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people on Saturday, with the suspects getting away with nearly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a mob of "criminals" stole items from the store.

Video captured from inside the store show a group of between 30 and 50 people wearing sweatshirt hoodies over their heads.

