WATCH: Dog's reaction to burglar is going viral for all the wrong reasons

(FOX NEWS) -- So much for man's best friend.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A suspected bike thief in California was seen pausing his alleged crime to pet and cuddle with the victim's golden retriever, surveillance footage of the home shows.

Burglar stealing a bike pauses to pet and cuddle with victim’s overly friendly dog in San Diego. “You’re so cool. You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you, too.” Police say $1,300 bike stolen. 🎥: San Diego PD pic.twitter.com/z304UrjDmh — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) August 6, 2023

TRENDING: On sex, love and agape

"In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the San Diego Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Read the full story ›