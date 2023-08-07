A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Dog's reaction to burglar is going viral for all the wrong reasons

'As the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to ... '

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2023 at 9:53pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- So much for man's best friend.

A suspected bike thief in California was seen pausing his alleged crime to pet and cuddle with the victim's golden retriever, surveillance footage of the home shows.

"In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage," the San Diego Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

