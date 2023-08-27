WATCH: James Woods makes unnerving prediction about Hawaiian fire aftermath

Hollywood actor James Woods is joining the chorus of Americans outraged about this month's wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

"Someday after all the land is appropriated, Hollywood will make a movie about this," Woods said Sunday, as he shared a video featuring survivor accounts in the wake of the blazing catastrophe.

"Rich people in tuxedoes will celebrate their compassion and give each other little gold statues. And then everything will be forgotten," Woods predicted.

Someday after all the land is appropriated, Hollywood will make a movie about this. Rich people in tuxedoes will celebrate their compassion and give each other little gold statues. And then everything will be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6EWiBNQutk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2023

TRENDING: 9 reality-based tips for new college students

The original compilation video Woods shared was posted by Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, who captioned the clips as "Eyewitness Accounts of Police Blocking the Escape Road out of Town."

She wondered aloud: "Why did the police turn off the sirens and block the escape road?"

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The voice of a Maui native on the video says: "There was a police barricade blocking the street solo people couldn't get out. But the people trying to escape in those that you see burnt, they were blockaded in there.'

Do you agree with James Woods on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (158 Votes) 2% (3 Votes)

"The water was shut off. Firefighters couldn't fight this. Local people couldn't save their own homes.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"School was canceled that day. You had children ... babies and elderly trapped in the homes."

"Make sure the world knows what is happening, what is really going on because I can promise you guys this. And, of course, I have to say allegedly so I don't get in trouble. You guys are not seeing the same news and social-media posts as to what's actually going on there.

"I can tell you that the one that's coming from the media allegedly ... are absolutely trash. It is not true and they're painting a different picture and they're trying to create division. ... They're following orders."

"When it comes time to rebuild, they're going to price the sh** out of everything. They are going to raise the prices and make it darn near impossible for people to rebuild. Realtors are gonna be out there trying to buy up the land and sell it to corporations or the tourist industry or '1 percenters' that are trying to go over here and buy up the land and all this dies down and it's quiet. They're going to steal their land. They're going to have no others choice but to sell."

The native Hawaiian also pushed back against suggestions the government would engage in a land grab of the coveted properties.

"You don't get to say what happens to that ground."

Another video posted by Paul Gleason responding to James Woods voiced some strange facts and anomalies about the blazes.

"There were no emergency sirens activated to warn residents despite the presence of these sirens on the island. It's baffling, isn't it?" said the narrator.

"Another thing to note is that school was canceled on that day, meaning that all the kids were at home. Imagine the panic and confusion tat must have ensued. But here's where it gets even more alarming.

"When residents tried to fight the flames approaching their homes using hoses, they were greeted with a shocking revelation. The water had been shut off. Can you imagine the desperation and frustration they must have felt? Both residents and firefighters were left without this crucial resource.

More info on the Lahaina Hawaiian fire! pic.twitter.com/YLZZM4zZWU — Paul Gleason (@PaulParkerG) August 27, 2023

"And, as if that wasn't enough, the situation at Front Street in Lahaina added an extra layer of disbelief. Residents attempting to evacuate were met with a police barricade, preventing them from moving even as the flames closed in. It's mind-boggling to think that orders were given to keep those cars stationary despite the imminent danger.

"Now brace yourself for some strange anomalies. The temperature of the flames was intense enough to burn tires in aluminum on vehicles. Weirder still, some blue umbrellas were left unscathed while trees stood strong amidst the devastation. But perhaps the most puzzling aspect is the selective preservation of blue-colored objects near destroyed areas. It defies logic and raises even more questions about what actually happened."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Reactions to the video shared by Woods include:

"I was in Lahaina a week before the fires. The Hawaiian government caused this fire by not shutting down power lines in 85 mph winds and Biden's government did nothing to help after."

"Why the admin couldn't rally people together for this, similar to the way we rallied as a nation following 9/11 is beyond me."

"On 9/11 people were told to go back up to their offices. In Maui, they were barricaded in. The people that survive are the ones that defy authority."

"It's an apocalypse. Your words are true. It breaks my heart."

"What I don't understand is, how with over likely 1,000 dead Americans ... this isn't being seen as on the same level as Sept 11. It's bizarre how the News isn't reporting on this."

"Because they know their green agenda caused it.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green explicitly states he will use the government to acquire the Maui land destroyed by the fires. pic.twitter.com/IGiF8VD4Ov — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 27, 2023

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print esdition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!