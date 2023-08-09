A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Trump's mockery of Chris Christie's weight takes a turn after audience chimes in

'He's eating right now. He can't be bothered'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:41pm
Former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., appearing on a CNN town hall on Monday, June 12, 2023 (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump mocked fellow Republican presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over his weight during a campaign stump speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The moment took a turn, though, when Trump jokingly admonished a member of the audience who, according to the former president, called Christie a "fat pig."

"Christie – he's eating right now. He can't be bothered," Trump said during the speech as the crowd laughed.

