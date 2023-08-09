WATCH: Trump's mockery of Chris Christie's weight takes a turn after audience chimes in

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump mocked fellow Republican presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over his weight during a campaign stump speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The moment took a turn, though, when Trump jokingly admonished a member of the audience who, according to the former president, called Christie a "fat pig."

TRUMP: "Christie - He's eating right now. He can't be bothered. Sir, please do not call him a fat pig... You're not allowed to do that. Therefore, we're NOT gonna do that." pic.twitter.com/CqiAwkQWyb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 8, 2023

"Christie – he's eating right now. He can't be bothered," Trump said during the speech as the crowd laughed.

