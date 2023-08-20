A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Tucker Carlson meets key European president. Here's what happened

'It's really about a massive shift in power away from the United States'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2023 at 1:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Tucker Carlson in Budapest, Hungary, after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Tucker Carlson in Budapest, Hungary, after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Video screenshot)

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

TRENDING: CNN makes up whole new language with guide to 'Neopronouns'

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print esdition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Do you agree with Tucker Carslon on this issue?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Entrepreneur launches ministry where churches focus on one crucial issue
Woman can't pass acting-course exam, so she gets euthanized!
WATCH: Tucker Carlson meets key European president. Here's what happened
China's agenda for Taiwan depending on U.S. strength, capability, credibility, will
Trump to skip GOP debate, release taped interview with Tucker Carlson
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×