WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 16: RFK Jr. on Ukraine, bio-labs and who killed JFK

Ep. 16 RFK Jr. explains Ukraine, bio-labs, and who killed his uncle pic.twitter.com/RMr5VZVqSM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 14, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America's ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came "January 6," a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated "an armed insurrection" (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

TRENDING: Operation Stop Trump

The Deep State's never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump's persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.