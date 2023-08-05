WATCH video that reveals stunning history of John Trump, the president's uncle

A new video has been released by a team that is working to find the truth about American elections, and specific catastrophes like the prosecutions over the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol, and post them online for the world to see.

It already has detailed its war with Konnech, an elections systems company described as having links to China. It sued for defamation, but then abruptly dropped its legal action when details about the dispute were posted online.

The new video details the lifetime of John Trump, the uncle of President Donald Trump and a key player in many of America's technological advances in the years after World War II.

The group releasing the video is Catherine Engelbrecht's True the Vote organization, which is working with her right hand researcher Gregg Phillips, to make sure elections are open and fair across America.

They've now opened up Open.ink in order to post as much material regarding elections, integrity, court fights and more online as possible.

WND previously profiled their background of fighting for fair elections, including the times they've faced hate, discrimination, false accusations, even jailing, during their disputes with heavyweights such as the Internal Revenue Service.

The organization accepts tips about key documentation and information at an email, [email protected]. The video is scheduled to be posted on that site, and also is linked here.

Phillips told WND the impetus for the movie came when the movie "2000 Mules," about the ballot box scandals of the 2020 election, was shown to Trump.

After the movie, Trump remarked those pursuing the truth reminded him of his uncle, JohnTrump.

An immediate search was launched for details about John G. Trump, and thousands of documents were found.

He was the longest-tenured professor at MIT, and was considered an expert of radiation and electrostatic energy.

During that post-World War II period, he was instrumental in key developments for industry and military, including work on the theories of Nikola Tesla.

The video explains his story "deserves to be heard."

A lead researcher for the JGT project, Lyndsay Nelson, explained to co-workers, "I think we all fell in love with JGT and the Trump family even more through this project. He was remarkable, this family is remarkable."

She said, "What an honor and privilege and spiritually intimate time we spent during this. This was driven and led by God."

The video was released during Trump's appearance Friday night at a "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama.

That event coincided with the Alabama Republican Party's summer meeting.

The Save America PAC said the focus is on the Trump administration's accomplishments, and his plans for further "MAGA."

See the video.

