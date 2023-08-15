Wild Georgia indictment of Trump makes 'phoning people' illegal!

A partisan Georgia prosecutor has unleashed an encyclopedia of charges against President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others who raised concerns about the 2020 election results.

Fani Willis, in fact, "threw a bunch of stuff at the wall trying to get something, anything to stick," according to a Twitchy commentary on Tuesday.

And the fact that she was reaching, far, for something to make a crime was evident in her results.

On social media, it was explained that she now is making illegal:

Asking people for phone numbers

Reserving rooms in a Capitol building

Telling people to watch TV

Holding meetings

Calling people

Setting up phone calls

And much, much more.

Explained the commentary: "Asking for phone numbers? Reserving rooms in a Capitol building? TELLING PEOPLE TO WATCH TV. Bro, we're all getting charged at this rate."

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, who not only has testified before Congress on multiple occasions, he's represented members in court, was none the less doubtful of the collection of claims.

"The scope of the alleged conspiracy is massive. Indeed, every call, speech, and tweet appears a criminal step in the conspiracy. District Attorney Fani Willis appears to have elected to charge everything and everyone and let God sort them out."

Turley said a key is a telephone call Trump had with Georgia officials, talking about the vote total.

While Turley said it's been viewed "as indisputable evidence of an effort at voting fraud. Yet, the call was similar to a settlement discussion, as state officials and the Trump team hashed out their differences and a Trump demand for a statewide recount. Trump had lost the state by less than 12,000 votes. That might be what he meant when he stated, 'I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,'" he explained.

He added, "While others have portrayed the statement as a raw call for fabricating the votes, it seems more likely that Trump was swatting back claims that there was no value to a statewide recount by pointing out that he wouldn’t have to find a statistically high number of votes to change the outcome of the election. It is telling that many politicians and pundits refuse to even acknowledge that obvious alternate meaning."

He said Georgia, in a prosecution, would have to explain "a discernible limiting principle on when challenges in close elections are permissible and when they are criminal. There is a relatively short period between the presidential election in November and counting of electoral votes in January. That means that challenges are often made on incomplete data or unresolved allegations. Generally, candidates are suing election officials who control the machines, data, and other evidence needed to make a case. They often (as they did in 2020) resist demands for access to evidence."

Trump already has been assaulted by three previous indictments. One was over alleged business records violations that would have been misdemeanors past the statute of limitations except a New York prosecutor suddenly claimed they were felonies.

Another deals with his possession of classified government documents from his presidency. But Mike Pence and Joe Biden also both had such documents in their homes – and in Biden's case in a relatively unsecure garage – and neither has faced any charge.

Then there is the third, an indictment over his statements about the 2020 election, comments that even his detractors admit likely are protected by the First Amendment.

And it's not that there were no questions about the 2020 results. While documentation hasn't been discovered proving that officials actually stole votes or flipped ballots to Biden, other events have caused concern.

One was that election procedures were altered, during that time of COVID, in ways that opened the door for fraudulent counts. And then there was the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to local elections officials who used it to recruit votes from Democrat districts.

There also was the FBI's interference in the election. It warned social and legacy media corporations to suppress information about the Biden family's international business schemes made evident on a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop.

It issued that warning, which triggered the censorship of that information, while knowing that the details were all accurate.

A poll after the fact showed had that information been routinely reported, Joe Biden probably would have lost a list of key swing states – and the election.

Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor assembling the claims, already has a skeleton in her closet in her war against Trump. A year ago she was barred by a judge from pursuing a case against one Trump ally because she headlined a fundraiser for the Democrat opposing him.

Further, the Gateway Pundit reported Willis could be removed from office, or disciplined, under a new state law.

Under the law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, a qualifications commission is set up with the power to investigate prosecutors, and "remove them from office."

Grounds could include "willful failure" to do their duties or "conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute."

