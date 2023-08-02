Will Biden, Garland, Smith hold Dems to same standard they have for Trump?

President Donald Trump is facing his latest court case, from prosecutor Jack Smith, over what he said and did to challenge the 2020 presidential election count – the one influenced by the FBI's decision to falsely tell media organizations to suppress details about the Biden clan's international business schemes because it was Russian disinformation.

The same election that was influenced by Mark Zuckerberg's decision to hand out some $400 million plus to local elections officials, who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

Charges filed by Smith include conspiracy and obstruction.

But a report in the Gateway Pundit is openly asking whether Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and Jack Smith will hold "Democrats to the same standards as Trump?"

And the report highlights a 24-minute video of Democrats openly stating they disbelieve the election results when Republicans won. In fact, they accused Trump of being a fraudulent president.

The Gateway Pundit cited Trump's response to the latest attack from the Biden-supervised DOJ, which included, "This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.

He continued, "Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress? The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi, Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."

An online commenter pointed out, "Credible IRS whistleblowers have accused the FBI and DOJ of obstructing the Hunter Biden investigation by blocking felony charges, search warrants, and interviews while preventing any investigation of President Biden and his family. Now, the same corrupt FBI and DOJ are engaged in a left-wing authoritarian purge of their chief political rival, attempting to imprison Donald Trump for the rest of his life."

The commenter cited First Amendment protections for Trump's speech, as Trump himself has in the past.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

