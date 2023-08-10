Win or die: Ukraine's America-engineered 'options'

By America's prescriptions, Russia should be a woke, minority white, multicultural sewer, awash with MeToo, BLM, and Antifa sensibilities. ~ Ilana

Four minutes and 21 seconds into his YouTube interview with podcast-journalist Aaron Mate, John Mearsheimer, a political scientist, says this: "Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg [former Norwegian prime minister] made it clear that Ukraine would not be admitted into NATO until it had prevailed in the conflict [with Russia]."

The depravity of this reality notwithstanding, Mearsheimer addressed the purely pragmatic, utilitarian aspect of the geopolitical position into which Ukraine has been thrust. Ukraine cannot win the war with Russia. Therefore, deduces Mearsheimer, Ukraine will not be brought into the NATO alliance.

True. This much we all knew.

Win or die, dummies

America has engineered Ukraine's current existential reality by purging the pursuit of diplomacy and peace from its duties as the world superpower. Mention of a negotiated truce between Ukraine and Russia is practically labeled treason by the command-and-control U.S. media.

That the Ukraine-Russia "war is the health of the U.S. State" was top-of-mind with one Dan Sullivan, Republican representative from Alaska, on Aug. 3.

Following a recent NATO summit, which determined that faithful stooge Ukraine would not be rewarded with NATO membership, Fox News, an establishment shill, entertained Sullivan for a comment.

With a demented grin you'd expect to see on a patient with end-stage syphilis (a career-destroying line I used on Genghis Bush in 2003) – Sullivan griped that Ukraine has not yet won. The question was not Ukraine's admission into NATO, said this Republican reptile; the question was Ukraine vanquishing Russia.

"Win or die, dummies" is what Ukrainians are being instructed by the U.S. Uniparty, its NATO marionettes and their leader Zelensky, who is protected by the above forces.

The "win or die" policy imperialism, vis-à-vis Ukraine, was seconded, on Aug. 7, by Joni Ernst, Republican U.S. senator from Red Oak, Iowa. Ernst proves, in the end, that it is as Dr. Johnson said: "There is no settling the point of precedency between a louse and a flea." Neoconservative or neoliberal, louse or flea, a pest is a pest is a pest.

Shock-'n-awe the boobs

The words of this particular political pest were as follows, and I paraphrase their gist accurately with added cynical embellishment:

Once Republicans explain to Americans the nature of the mission to Iraq, oops, Ukraine – yes, where have we heard such Machiavellian GOP rhetoric before? – The People, being boobs, will somehow get behind the mission.

"Shock-'n-awe of the old days," beamed Joni. That will garner support for the war in Ukraine.

Oh, and the next cliche may be new to you, dear reader: Sen. Ernst thinks that our "adversaries do not fear us" sufficiently.

No worries, Joni. America's top pundits are with the pols. On Aug. 5, also on Fox News, Victor Davis Hanson turned in his standard neoconservative performance. He critiqued Obama for the scant good 44 did: returning to Iran monies stolen by the U.S. government and maintaining diplomacy with – rather than warring against – Russia.

Hanson has been avidly cheering for the Ukrainian project – and seems unable to quiet his vision for a more robust Manifest Destiny in American foreign policy. His first instinct was to support the Ukrainian endeavor, and he holds the most mundane neoconservative views on Russia. Being wrong and neocon earns America's pundits plaudits for posterity.

This was just another tête-à-tête between a Fox News interchangeable anchor and the archetypal Republicans.

In any case, the depravity – the immorality – of Ukraine's American-decreed destiny is that the United States, via its NATO front, has used Ukraine, mercilessly dangling NATO membership before this poor people, to attempt to dislodge Vladimir Putin.

Warring to make Russia woke

Putin is a reactionary Russian patriot, a natural ally of any sovereign, conservative nation-state. The American objective is to end Russian sovereignty and make it over in the woke image of America: a radical Jacobin stronghold. By America's prescriptions, Russia should be a woke, minority white, multicultural sewer, awash with MeToo, BLM and Antifa sensibilities.

As your columnist had remarked in commentary about "America's radical, foreign-policy Alinskyites," in March 2021, "Certain national-conservative governments in Eastern Europe should be natural allies to conservative policymakers stateside, if such unicorns existed. Vladimir Putin's, for example. Before his death … Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, one of Russia's bravest and most brilliant sons, praised Putin's efforts to revive Russia's traditional Christian and moral heritage. For example:

"'In October 2010, it was announced that "The Gulag Archipelago" would become required reading for all Russian high-school students. In a meeting with Solzhenitsyn's widow, Mr. Putin described "The Gulag Archipelago" as "essential reading": "Without the knowledge of that book, we would lack a full understanding of our country and it would be difficult for us to think about the future." … If [only] the same could be said of the high schools of the United States.' (Via The Imaginative Conservative.)"

For a long while, the Russian president patiently tolerated America's demented, anti-Russia monomania. As our country sank into the quicksands of what conservatives call "Cultural Marxism" – by contrast, and since the get-go, your columnist has framed the new, woke Western dispensation as anti-whiteness – Putin's inclinations have remained decidedly reactionary and traditionalist.

The Russian leader had prohibited public sexual evangelizing by LGBTQ activists. He comes down squarely on the side of the Russian Orthodox Church, such as when vandals, the Pussy Riot whores, obscenely desecrated the cathedral of Christ the Savior. He has also welcomed as refugees persecuted white South Africans, where America's successive governments refuse to acknowledge that the latter are under threat of ethnocide. Also, policies to stimulate Russian birthrates have been put in place by the conservative leader.

Ukraine, for its part, is led by a vainglorious fool. "Zelensky is a kept man, his flesh softer than sin under the khaki costume." For all his Jewish-lineage boasting, Zelensky ought to know that, in the Hebrew Bible, a "leader who fails to haggle for the lives of his people is considered a failed leader."

"The U.S. is today running bigger deficits than ever," according to gold bug Egon von Greyerz. "There is only one buyer of U.S. debt – the Fed." The last assertion is hard to verify, namely that nobody is now buying U.S. debt. Nevertheless, this is entirely believable.

So, it has been ordained that Ukraine be destroyed on the altar of the imploding, decrepit, fiscally and morally debased American Empire and its European zombie satellite states.

