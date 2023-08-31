Woke 'equity' and private property are not compatible

The nation cannot have government-engineered economic "equity" and allow private property ownership. Government-engineered "prosperity" is a mirage.

The natural laws that defeat government-imposed "prosperity" and "equity" are fatal to the "Great Reset," the "Great Narrative" or the "Great Whatever" coming from world government devotees.

It is also true nations cannot be allowed to exist in a government-engineered economic "equity" world. Equity requires total control of people and government.

Equity between the Congo or Ecuador and the United States of America will not happen because someone wishes it. It will happen only when someone commands it.

In that context, what the John Kerrys and Al Gores of this world are demanding in response to their faux climate control crisis is the total dismantling of nation states and the creation of a one-world government. That is precisely what the communists set out to do as far back is 1917. They've spent a century infiltrating the institutions of nation-states, and the result today is a uniform action against the individual, hard work, success and happiness.

In the one-world, one-society approach, free speech is labeled racist, greedy, a threat to the world climate, anti-science or white supremacy. If you demur, one-worlders call you hateful names because they say you are hateful. The campaign focuses upon amplifying social issues to crisis level, and then blaming the crisis upon one's political enemies. Chaos is the path to national revolution, and in case it escaped notice, American is in chaos.

The 1619 Project curriculum says this world will be better without the USA. It is all racist, all designed, the 1619 Project asserts, to make sure white people were in charge. It is a false argument designed for simpletons, but it works because children today have no grounding in American history unless their parents provide it, and those parents themselves received a watered-down version of this nation's founding. In fact, American history was not a major component of the public education of today's grandparents. There still are about 5.6 million great grandparents who should know better.

Even the military, one of the best teachers of all things patriotic, abandoned "Be All You Can Be" and "Looking for a few good men" for the woke ideology of a gay bar.

Everything in support of one world was going smoothly in America until the schools instituted the LGBTQ+ curriculum, which to be accepted requires the believer to deny basic biology and common sense.

At the same time LGBTQ+ was telling America and the world biology is wrong, trumped by the mere thought about whatever appeals to the individual, the identical political prognosticators were telling people they must "follow the science" and take the COVID shot. Thousands of people believed that argument, and died.

But devotees of one world, one thought, and one outcome simply ignore reality, find another pillar of society to smash, and go for it.

Home ownership is one of those targets because home ownership is the first step toward family prosperity. Local government adopted rules that made new construction too expensive. That created shortages. Next, the equity juggernaut claimed that the high cost of housing is racist and that the free market cannot meet the needs of the people.

Right now in the nation's 15 most expensive cities, the median family income will not qualify to purchase the median priced home. Those areas are Manhattan; Honolulu; San Francisco; Brooklyn; Orange County, California; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, Arlington, Virginia; Bethesda, Maryland; Lake Havasu, Arizona; San Diego; Alexandria, Virginia; Queens, New York; and Boston. More than 18 million people can only dream of owning a home in those areas.

Manhattan tops the list. The median dwelling unit price is $2,434,977 and the median income is $84,435. If the family spends 25% of that income on housing, it amounts to $1,760 a month. The median income family would spend a lifetime trying to save the $486,855 down payment required to purchase the median-priced home. One of the reasons people came to America was to escape medieval England where the guy in the manor house owned everything.

A real free market would have developers building homes to meet the demands of hourly and salaried people. Equity redistribution prohibits a market. In California, not to long ago, three major developers spent a decade trying to receive government approval to build three communities, essentially complete cities with about 30,000 dwellings in each project. After spending millions of dollars, they gave up and walked away. That is 90,000 American dream homes lost to government-imposed environmentalism.

Right now the Federal Reserve has one goal. Make everything cost more.

A $300,000 home loan at 2% costs $739 a month. That went to $953 a month at 4% and now at about 6% the cost is $1,199. That is an increase of nearly 62%. The Fed and big-spender Congress members claim the Fed is hiking interest rates to lower inflation. How does raising the price of money, and thus everything, lower inflation?

Local municipal government is bragging about its 260-square-foot homes it now says represent the future of affordable housing for everyone. These are tool sheds with electricity and plumbing. Ah, equity at last. It is easy to clean, and one step up from a tent beneath the crosstown freeway.

A final note: All those 15 most expensive areas are run by Democrats.

