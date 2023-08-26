Woman denied organ transplant due to vaccination status passes away

(REBEL NEWS) – Sheila Annette Lewis, denied an organ transplant because of her Covid-19 vaccination status, has sadly passed away.

Alberta left her for dead because of her vaccination status, and now it’s tragically too late. Sheila passed away in the morning hours of August 24, leaving her friends and family to grieve for her loss.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

She was known as a courageous fighter, and an inspiration to other Canadians and their families, dealing with denied treatment due to their vaccination status. Diagnosed with a terminal condition in 2019, Sheila needed an organ transplant to survive. She applied and was initially approved for an organ transplant in Canada, quite literally next in line to receive the vital transplant she needed to survive.

TRENDING: Hawaiian business savages Joe Biden for belittling the destruction of Maui

Read the full story ›