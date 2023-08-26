A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Woman denied organ transplant due to vaccination status passes away

Family mourns loss of inspirational fighter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2023 at 2:19pm
(REBEL NEWS) – Sheila Annette Lewis, denied an organ transplant because of her Covid-19 vaccination status, has sadly passed away.

Alberta left her for dead because of her vaccination status, and now it’s tragically too late. Sheila passed away in the morning hours of August 24, leaving her friends and family to grieve for her loss.

She was known as a courageous fighter, and an inspiration to other Canadians and their families, dealing with denied treatment due to their vaccination status. Diagnosed with a terminal condition in 2019, Sheila needed an organ transplant to survive. She applied and was initially approved for an organ transplant in Canada, quite literally next in line to receive the vital transplant she needed to survive.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







