Women drinking sugar-sweetened beverages have increased liver cancer, disease risk

(FOX NEWS) – Women who drink sugar-sweetened beverages every day are at greater risk of developing liver cancer and chronic liver disease, according to international researchers led by Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts.

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open included nearly 100,000 postmenopausal women from the Women's Health Initiative study.

Participants reported their usual soft drink, fruit drink consumption – not including fruit juice – and then reported artificially sweetened beverage consumption after three years. They were followed for a median of more than two decades.

