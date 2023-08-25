A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Women are getting 'Barbie Botox' for longer, doll-like necks

Procedure originally meant to relieve migraines

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:02pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ODDITY CENTRAL) – The hottest cosmetic trend on TikTok these days is ‘Barbie Botox,’ a procedure in which botox is injected into the trapezius muscles in order to make the neck look longer and more slender.

The Barbie Botox procedure was originally devised as a way to relax the severely overworked trapezius muscles which could cause painful neck tension and even migraines, but one of its side effects was purely cosmetic. When the neurotoxin is injected into each trapezius muscle at the bottom of the neck, it cuts the connection to the nerve, temporarily paralyzing the muscle. Over time, this causes the trapezius to shrink, which makes the person’s neck look longer, and more slender, kind of like that of a plastic doll, hence the name…

“It came from the idea that you would look more like a Barbie when you get it done, which I don’t think is a bad thing,” TikTok influencer Isabelle Lux,, who had the procedure done for a wedding, told CNN. “It elongates the neck, slims the shoulders, and creates a very delicate physique when it’s done properly.”

Read the full story ›

