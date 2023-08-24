Who won the debate? Donald J. Trump, hands down

Who won the Republican debate Wednesday night?

President Donald J. Trump, hands down.

Trump's blockbuster interview with Tucker Carlson reached over 100 million views on X less than four hours after premiering on the platform.

That's more people than watched the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show when 73 million people gathered in front their TV sets to see the British band's first live performance on U.S. soil. The television rating was a record-setting 45.3, meaning that 45.3% of households with televisions were watching.

Trump's interview garnered more than 124,400 reposts and over 439,500 likes – completely overshadowing all of television programming.

And how many viewed the Republican debate on Fox News Network? We're not sure yet. But no Trump fans, that's for sure. Maybe Fox execs were forced to watch it.

So, why don't all the also-rans just do the decent thing – save some money to help beat Joe Biden, or whomever, denounce the travesty of what's happening in the real world to the clear GOP front-runner and quit the race in protest? That would be the right thing to do when Trump is the leading contender by far. After all, Trump's been indicted four times, with the first one coming a scant three days after he announced he was running for reelection. The eight elves, or how many there are, should turn over their campaign war chests to the Trumpster. But that won't happen because they crave the spotlight.

A statement from Trump campaign senior adviser Susie Wiles said yesterday: "President Trump won this evening's Republican debate in dominating fashion. More people watched President Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson than the rest of the field on the debate stage combined. Tonight, voters saw a clear contrast between President Trump engaging in a thoughtful policy discussion about what his second term will look like versus 90-second canned sound bites and platitudes from the debate stage.

"What is clear after the dust settles: None of the other candidates looked ready to take on Crooked Joe Biden. Only one leader can Make America Great Again, and that's President Donald J. Trump."

By contrast, the first debate for the 1960 election drew over 66 million viewers out of a population of 179 million, making it one of the most-watched broadcasts in U.S. television history. The Ronald Reagan vs. Walter Mondale debates in 1984 drew 80 million viewers out of a population of 226 million. That resulted in one of the biggest shellackings ever with Reagan winning 49 states. Still, as popular as Reagan was, he managed to win just 43,903,230 votes.

You have to be a real dummy to believe Joe Biden actually won 81,284,666 votes, a statistic even Wikipedia is embarrassed to print, in the COVID-19 tainted 2020 election cheating debacle against Trump. Trump is credited with an astounding 74,224,319 votes and probably a lot more – which would make his total the highest ever achieved by any president in history. Why do you think the Democrats can never have him run again – preferring to indict him multiple times in an election year?

Come on! This makes the U.S. look like a banana republic – or worse, a banana "democracy."

We now have the Biden administration appointing a special counsel to investigate his political opponent. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement, saying it was "in the public interest to appoint a special counsel" in order to avoid a conflict of interest. Right!

Garland appointed Jack Smith, who previously prosecuted war crimes at The Hague where the United Nations has its international court. You might remember him best as the key player in Barack Hussein Obama's move to target conservative nonprofit groups.

Mike Davis, who is president of the Article III Project and a former clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch put it best: "By appointing a special counsel to investigate his boss' political enemy, Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to politicize and weaponize the Biden Justice Department – all while Garland ignores smoking-gun evidence of Biden's foreign corruption."

This is called the high price of a stolen election. It's also one of the tell-tale signs of a stolen election. It also should be the disgraceful death of the Democratic Party.

To top it off, we've still got a problem in the Republican Party. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Wednesday night sent out a fundraising appeal for the eight elves who debated. The list didn't include Trump – as I said, the only guy to break a sweat so far in the primary season. She must stop this charade. The race is over.

