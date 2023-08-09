'The world is mocking us': Watch Biden's extraordinary blunder on wonders of the world

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden's latest gaffe came Tuesday as he inaccurately said the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world.

He made the error during a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, just a few miles south of the Grand Canyon, in a speech focused on his administration's climate agenda and conservation efforts.

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

