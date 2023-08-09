A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'The world is mocking us': Watch Biden's extraordinary blunder on wonders of the world

Can't get number right concerning Grand Canyon

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden mistakenly says the Grand Canyon is one of the nine wonders of the world on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Joe Biden mistakenly says the Grand Canyon is one of the nine wonders of the world on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden's latest gaffe came Tuesday as he inaccurately said the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He made the error during a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, just a few miles south of the Grand Canyon, in a speech focused on his administration's climate agenda and conservation efforts.

TRENDING: Electric bus company promoted by Biden goes belly up

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'I vomited': Top Hollywood starlet got sick in her mouth before 'sensual' kiss with her costar
WATCH: Trump's mockery of Chris Christie's weight takes a turn after audience chimes in
'The world is mocking us': Watch Biden's extraordinary blunder on wonders of the world
Jews sue for equal bathroom rights on Temple Mount
'He could beat Donald Trump': GOP donor pushes for big-name Republican to enter 2024 race
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×