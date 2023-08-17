A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Xi Jinping demands 'patience' as Chinese economy crumbles

Promised things would get better, but everything has gotten worse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 7:26pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

(BREITBART) – Chinese state media responded to the latest gloomy economic news by spotlighting dictator Xi Jinping’s demand for “patience” in a previously unpublished February address to top Chinese Communist Party officials.

Xi insisted China’s faltering economic growth and crushing youth unemployment were obstacles that could be overcome through “steady, step-by-step progress.”

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Wednesday noted that speeches given at Chinese Communist Party meetings are usually kept secret from the public for months until the authoritarian government sees some benefit from releasing them.
In this case, no state media organ will dwell on the detail that Xi promised things would get better six months ago – and everything about the Chinese economy has gotten worse since then.

