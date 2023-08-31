Yes, let's save the planet but voluntarily, not by force

I recently watched the 2019 documentary "Planet of the Humans," written and directed by Jeff Gibbs and executive produced by the infamous Michael Moore. I was shocked to see how much of it I agreed with. No wonder Mr. Moore has gotten such blowback from his leftist legion because of this film. It meticulously documents just how much of a lie green energy really is. I recommend everyone take the time to watch it and arm yourselves with the facts.

The film posits that no technological fix is going to solve a problem created by technology. Gibbs argues that the best and simplest answer to the problem is lifestyle change … for everyone … forced, if necessary (which was only briefly hinted at but was clearly there). This was, no doubt, a significant part of that sliver of details I disagreed with. Not because I think lifestyle change is not a good idea; I'm all for that! It's the forced part I find utterly distasteful.

Another briefly hinted at aspect of the film that I failed to align with was the opinion that the evil billionaire-set driving environmental degradation are the poster children for capitalism. So much of what they do appears to be driven by greed. Their focus is upon making money rather than upon encouraging their fellow man, garnering raw power rather than living well according to God's Word. Their goals and points of reference are off, so they're destined to go in the wrong direction. But capitalism is not these evil people! Rather, it's Joe normal who runs a burger restaurant with local high school football team memorabilia all over the walls. It's Mary Jane, your neighbor, who has a salon just up the street between the dentist's office and the donut shop. Capitalism is nothing more than the free exercise of commerce between parties without government interference.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

We are no longer a true capitalist society; we lost that decades ago. And so many of our current problems stem from the fact that our nation has deviated from that goal with government over-regulation, extreme taxation, profligate spending, and of course, the Federal Reserve in all its incompetent glory. We have unwittingly built a fascist nation, constantly highlighting "public-private partnerships" to do great things. The very definition of fascism is government and big industry working together (against the little guy).

TRENDING: Left seizes election working training organization

Speaking of profligate spending and fascism, on Aug. 11, 2023, media reported, "Biden-Harris Administration announces up to $1.2 billion for nation's first direct air capture demonstrations in Louisiana and Texas." Direct air capture (DAC) is a euphemism for carbon-sucking vacuums. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm stated, "Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won't reverse the growing impacts of climate change; we also need to remove the CO2 that we've already put in the atmosphere – which nearly every climate model makes clear is essential to achieving a net-zero global economy by 2050."

I wonder if the climate models she is referring to were created by the same modeling systems that gave us COVID lockdowns and experimental vaccine mandates. I move for a vote of no confidence in all such unproven models! Do these people not realize that CO2 is what plants use to grow? If we suck up too much of it, then we damage our food systems!

Don't get me wrong; I have not bought the lie that climate change will be the end of us all in under a decade. In fact, what we are seeing now regarding the earth's fluctuating temperatures is perfectly normal in macro environmental terms. We are just coming out of an ice age, and soil samples from long ago ice age transitions indicate CO2 concentrations as high then they are now. This is a good thing! However, I do strongly believe that we are making a pig sty out of God's beautiful creation, and we will be held accountable if we don't change our ways.

As I said, I'm all for lifestyle change. I just don't think it should be government mandated. Neither do I think many initiatives should be taxpayer-funded. I think those should be largely limited to national defense, the judicial system and currency management, NOT currency manipulation. How much do we waste on studies to see if orangutans enjoy orange peels or encouraging "the arts" in our schools to the exclusion of math and language skills? These are not tax-worthy endeavors and neither is a $1,200 toilet seat for our senators.

When parents act, their children mimic that behavior whether consciously or subconsciously. We, the people, are the boss of our government here in the U.S. That is a parent-like role. We need to change our actions so we can more effectively elicit change at the government level.

So what does that look like? Do everything you can to stop the waste. Arrest the "landfill economy" mindset by being intentional with your spending (and use cash at every purchase). Shop/dine local, not at big box stores or chain restaurants. Buy U.S.-made products as exclusively as possible, and if you can't get what you need without enormous waste, complain … loudly! Shop thrift and garage sales. Fix what's broken rather than throw it out if at all possible. Reduce electric phantom lode in your home: do we really NEED a digital clock in every room? Learn and solidly hone a hands-on skill like the use of herbal medicines, shoe-making, carpentry, leather work, mechanics. Become as much of a producer of useful things as you are a consumer. Plant a tree or two (preferably fruit bearing) and maybe a garden. Use your time wisely; don't waste it on frivolous things like trolling the internet all night long. Most importantly, "Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness" (Matthew 6:33), for without a heart change, we'll all end up like those evil billionaires whose focus is off, causing their end point to be far afield of what is good.

There has been much ado lately about newcomer Oliver Anthony's new song "Rich Men North of Richmond" because so many find its lyrics and feeling to be a source of common ground among us. I think "Planet of the Humans" may be yet another place we can go to find some common ground. Let's build on that and move forward well and together, with personal action. Let's take up the mandate God gave to Adam to "work" and to "keep" (Genesis 2:15) the creation He so lovingly made for our use and enjoyment.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!