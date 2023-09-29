More than 200 people have been arrested in human trafficking operation

(OANN) – A high school coach and three Disney World workers are among over 200 people arrested in a human trafficking operation in Polk County, Florida.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested 219 people, including a high school coach, three individuals who worked at Disney, and 35 illegal immigrants during a human trafficking sting named “Traffic Stop 2.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released the results of the operation on Thursday, claiming that 21 of the 119 sex workers arrested during the operation, which began last week, were likely victims of human trafficking.

