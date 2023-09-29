A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

More than 200 people have been arrested in human trafficking operation

Sting included 3 Disney workers, high school coach

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2023 at 3:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Yerko Lucic on Unsplash)

(Photo by Yerko Lucic on Unsplash)

(OANN) – A high school coach and three Disney World workers are among over 200 people arrested in a human trafficking operation in Polk County, Florida.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested 219 people, including a high school coach, three individuals who worked at Disney, and 35 illegal immigrants during a human trafficking sting named “Traffic Stop 2.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released the results of the operation on Thursday, claiming that 21 of the 119 sex workers arrested during the operation, which began last week, were likely victims of human trafficking.

TRENDING: Our new black Republican leaders

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disgraced Loudoun County superintendent found guilty of misdemeanor
More than 200 people have been arrested in human trafficking operation
Navy to begin randomly testing Special Operations Forces for steroids
WATCH: Donald Trump speaks at California GOP convention in Anaheim
Tens of thousands of health-care workers could walk off the job in just days
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×