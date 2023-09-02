A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2nd Temple workshop for ritually pure stone vessels discovered near Jerusalem

'An entire production center, which included several quarries'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:51pm
(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- The Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit announced on Tuesday that they discovered a Second Temple (516 BCE-70 C.E.) workshop to manufacture stone utensils and vessels. The site is located between Geva Binyamin/Adam and Kfar Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

“During an excavation administered by the Staff Officer for Archaeology in the Civil Administration, remains were uncovered not only of tools but of an entire production center, which included several quarries,” a spokesperson for the Civil Administration told local media.

“During the Second Temple period, it was customary to use stone utensils, ” the spokesperson added. “Stone utensils have been discovered and are being found at almost every site, in various forms– cups, bowls, trays and various other utensils that are meticulously styled and designed.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







