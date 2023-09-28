34th annual 'See You at the Pole' prayer event took place at schools nationwide

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The annual See You at the Pole prayer movement convened on Wednesday as students gathered around their school’s flagpole for a time of prayer.

“THANK YOU! We are blown away by how See You at the Pole 2023 went! We give God all the glory and pray that He starts a movement out of this moment. We hope you are all encouraged and determined to see more regular prayer in your schools! It starts with YOU #syatp”, the ministry wrote on Facebook.

See You Are The Pole, which takes place on the fourth Wednesday of September, consists of students running from elementary school to college gathering together in prayer. Adults can also join in during the time of prayer. During this year’s 34th annual event, the theme centered around Jeremiah 29:13.

