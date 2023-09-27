424-1! Dems join GOP to kill Biden's anti-2nd Amendment scheme

Congress has snubbed Joe Biden's anti-Second Amendment scheme for America's schools on a resounding 424-1 vote.

The vote killed Biden's plan to crack down on hunting and archery classes.

According to a report from Fox News, the Biden administration, as it has done so often, redefined words to pursue its agenda.

In this case, it redefined a 2022 gun-control bill in Biden's attempt to strip funding from schools that have hunting and archery programs.

The House vote was to endorse legislation that struck down Biden's attempt to use that law to withhold funding for schools with those shooting sports courses.

The House, on that vote that was opposed by only a single Texas Democrat, adopted the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act. There were 216 Republicans and 208 Democrats voting in favor. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, was the only opposition.

The legislation was developed when it was revealed weeks ago that the Biden Department of Education was attempting to withhold funds from school hunting and archery courses.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., explained, "Hunters and fishers are the best conservationists. Hunting, whether it be with a firearm or bow, is one of the most effective ways to control wildlife populations, protect our beautiful lands, and connect with nature. My Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act is critical for our children."

Fox News Digital explained it had documented in July that Biden's education managers were threatening to strip funding from schools with hunting and archery programs.

In that, the administration insisted that "archery, hunter education and wilderness safety courses use weapons that are 'technically dangerous weapons' and therefore 'may not be funded,'" the report explained.

Lawrence Keane, of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said it was just another battle in Biden's war against the Second Amendment.

The original bill prohibited funding training someone "in the use of a dangerous weapon."

According to sponsors, the intent was to not allow such money to be used to train police officers in schools.

