$5 million Biden 'bribe' apparently confirmed in email released by House

Evidence released by the U.S. House, which has been investigating an alleged influence-peddling scheme reportedly run by the Biden family for years while Joe Biden was vice president, and president, suggests that Joe and Hunter Biden each were paid $5 million bribes by a Ukrainian company.

That's originally from a trusted source that said he, or she, obtained the information first-hand from one of those who paid the bribe.

The details were memorialized in an FBI FD-1023 form in which the "confidential human source recorded testimony from Burisma founder Mykol Zlochevsky that 'It costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.'"

Now there appears to be confirmation of those payments – and it comes in an email reportedly from Hunter Biden. And the issue undoubtedly will be raised during House impeachment inquiry hearings that have now begun.

A report in The Federalist explains that House investigators this week released a copy of an email "apparently sent by Hunter Biden to longtime associate Devon Archer."

In it, there appears to be a reference to that payment.

And that, the report said, appears "to corroborate the FBI FD-1023 form in which a confidential human source recorded testimony from Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky."

The email, believed by IRS investigators to be from Hunter Biden, said, "Need to determine what we consider expenses to be deducted from potential Burisma ‘pay’ before we determine true split # with Alex. (i.e. 5-.75/3= 1.42M apiece)."

The email was released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

"According to a slide that investigators presented to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the '5' is a reference to $5 million that would be paid out by Burisma. Of that money, $750,000 would be subtracted — the email asked if Archer thought '750K [was] a reasonable expense # btw Wash and DC offices?'" the report said.

The rest, some $4.25 million would be split among Hunter, Archer and "Alex."

The Federalist reported, "An affidavit from IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, who worked the Hunter Biden tax case, the discussion 'was believed to be [Hunter Biden’s] laying out of the plan related to the Burisma board income he and Archer were about to receive.'"

Ziegler said the email was found on Hunter Biden's Apple email account, through a search warrant.

The actual FBI document, the FD-1023, was done in June 2020 where a "highly credible confidential human source" confirmed a conversation with Zlochevsky where Zlochevsky complained about "having to pay $5 million to both Hunter and Joe Biden."

Zlochevsky told the "source" that he had "recordings" of his dealings with the Bidens.

That source also said another Burisma executive said Hunter Biden was put on the board of the company, at pay of a million dollars a year, to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems."

