Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Over 50 killed, 70 injured in suicide bombings at 2 mosques

Rescuers pulling worshipers from the rubble

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2023 at 1:01pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The death toll continues to rise as two suicide bombings targeting mosques in Pakistan left over 50 people dead and dozens injured during Friday prayers.

The more devastating of the two attacks occurred in the Mastung district of Baluchistan province. At least 54 people are dead after two more victims died in the hospital overnight, according to The Associated Press. Over 70 were injured.

Local officials stated the suicide bomber targeted worshippers as they left the mosque. Dr. Saeed Mirwani, chief executive of the local Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, told reporters that dozens of casualties were being treated there.

TRENDING: School-board member quotes Bible prophet, all hell breaks loose

Read the full story ›

