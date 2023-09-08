Only 8% of E.U.'s illegal migrants were women last year

(REMIX) – Last year, the vast majority of migrants smuggled into the European Union were males, with the proportion of females only 8 percent, the European Border Agency Frontex said in its 2023-2024 risk analysis report.

In what Frontex terms “clandestine entries,” the leading group of nationals were Afghans (33 percent) followed by Syrians (15 percent) and Turks (10 percent).

The Frontex report also warned that illegal entries are likely to further increase next year: “There is much to suggest that clandestine entry may increase in the next year in line with expected higher migratory pressure at the EU external borders in general,” it said. “At the same time, increased vehicle traffic at select border-crossing points (not to mention possibly altered circumstances while crossing land BCPs during the introduction of the Entry-Exit System) increases the chances of clandestine migrants going undetected, often under life-threatening and inhumane conditions.”

