82% of parents worry about unknown diseases in their family tree

(STUDY FINDS) – The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, right? That may be why two in five American parents think they know everything there is to know about their biological family’s health history, a new survey reveals.

Less than half of parents polled (38%) know all of their biological family’s health history. However, nine in 10 agree that having awareness of this is an important part of knowing their own health risks.

That’s according to a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. respondents from a nationally representative sample for age, gender, region, and ethnicity, about 90 percent of whom self-identified as parents. Over eight in 10 (82%) parents surveyed are concerned about the risk of unknown hereditary conditions because they don’t know more about their family’s health history.

