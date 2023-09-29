Over 90% of voters say sexual content in 'Gender Queer' is 'inappropriate' for school libraries

(CHRISTIAN POST) – More than 90% of registered voters said the sexual descriptions and illustrations in the book Gender Queer, which is stocked at some public school libraries, are “inappropriate” for students as debates continue throughout the country over the types of books children have access to in libraries.

Gender Queer is a graphic novel by author Maia Kobabe, who identified as non-binary, and its sexually explicit content has elicited strong reactions from parents and several political leaders. The book details Kobabe’s struggles with gender confusion and contains graphic descriptions of various sex acts.

The Republican polling firm WPA Intelligence provided The Christian Post with its new poll on Wednesday. Its survey shows that 93% of people said the images of oral sex in Gender Queer were “inappropriate” for youth, and 91% said the same about pictures of finger penetration and sticking objects in one’s rectum.

