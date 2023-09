THEY REPORT AMONG US

(FOX NEWS) -- Federal prosecutors have recommended that a former ABC News journalist should receive 15 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

James Gordan Meek, who had worked for ABC News for nearly ten years until an investigation into his possession of child porn allegations began last year, was convicted on federal charges of transporting and possessing child sex abuse material in July.

He will be sentenced Friday.

Read the full story ›