Abortion businesses take aim at new revenue from trans services

By Carole Novielli

Live Action News

Abortion facilities across the United States, including many Planned Parenthood affiliates, are cashing in on the proliferation of transgender confusion resulting from the promotion of transgender ideology. Some abortion facilities do not even specify age limits on their website for transgender services, while others openly advertise the service to minors.

While Planned Parenthood offers transgender services to adults, a small number of affiliates openly advertise that they also offer the body-altering drugs to minors (some promote “puberty blockers” for children or provide hormone injections to minors). And it is clear that Planned Parenthood has plans to expand its targeting of teens; a brochure uploaded by the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood affiliate claims to serve “patients 16 & older for HRT, with the hope to serve younger patients in the future.” (emphasis added)

In addition, Planned Parenthood, a top provider of so-called gender-affirming care, normalizes changing gender anytime someone ‘feels’ like it — and is always willing to refer minors for life-altering drugs.

Planned Parenthood is not the only abortion business cashing in on the transgender agenda; Live Action News found multiple others.

Abortion Facilities Offer Trans Services

Cedar River, an abortion business in Washington State, not only commits abortions up to 26 weeks, but also offers transgender hormone services. The business will refer clients for “Gender Reassignment, Breast, and Cosmetic Surgeries,” and conduct “Postsurgical Follow Up: Genital Reassignment, Breast, and Cosmetic Surgeries.”

The website acknowledges that “Being on estrogen increases your risk of high blood pressure, liver problems, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and gall stones.” In addition, it advises clients taking testosterone that “[i]t is important for you to know that the changes to your uterus and ovaries can make it difficult or impossible to have biological children. This reduced fertility can be permanent. There is no way to know for sure if you will regain full fertility, so you should plan ahead with the assumption that you won’t….” (emphasis added)

Cedar River Clinic documents identify other risks, writing, “There is very limited research on the long term effects of masculinizing hormone therapy but it’s always likely that it may worsen cholesterol problems, obstructive sleep apnea (along with the snoring that comes with it!), obesity, and acne. It is also believed to increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, and diabetes to be more like that of a cisgender male. You will have a higher risk of stroke, as testosterone can cause your blood to become thicker. With smoking, that risk becomes even higher… There has been no research on the long-term impact of hormone therapy on fertility, so we do not know if your fertility would return to normal after stopping hormone therapy.”

Choices Center for Reproductive Health abortion facilities offer “Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapy,” in Memphis, Tennessee, and Carbondale, Illinois. Minor clients “under 18 years of age” must go to the Carbondale, Illinois, facility to obtain the service.

The Choices website also promotes so-called “safe binding” and “safe tucking” resources to anyone online. According to the website transguys.com, “Binding” refers to flattening breast tissue to create a male-appearing chest using a variety of materials and methods.”

FolxHealth.com defines “tucking” as ” a practice that creates a visibly smooth crotch contour a.k.a. putting ... whatever else you call your junk!) and/or testicles between one’s legs, so it’s not visible from the front.”

In 2020, Choices committed 2,399 abortions and 436 transgender services (GAC). By 2021, abortions increased to 3,893 while GAC services dropped slightly to 433.

Boulder Valley Health Center in Colorado, which boasts a “teen clinic,” not only commits abortion up to 16 weeks but is also offering transgender services as well as “counseling on surgical treatments,” their website states.

In 2022, the facility named Dr. Savita Ginde, once exposed by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), as their Chief Executive Officer.

Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, not only commits abortions up to 23.6 weeks, but they also offer hormone injections. The facility’s website claimed to “offer a wide range of surgery services” including “gender affirming surgery, such as hysterectomy, removal of the fallopian tubes and/or ovaries.”

The Allentown Women’s Center in Pennsylvania, which commits abortions up to 21 weeks, advertises “hormone replacement therapy” even to a minor as long as they receive “[a] letter from a licensed therapist and parental consent from one of the patient’s parents or legal guardian….”

Trust Women Foundation operates abortion facilities in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. However, with changing abortion laws, the Oklahoma location is pivoting towards transgender services. The website, which fails to specify any age restrictions for the services, states that “Trust Women’s OKC clinic is dedicated to expanding access to gender affirming health care to our community.”

Feminist Women’s Health Center (FWHC), which operates multiple abortion facilities in Georgia, has been offering both abortion and transgender services for years. Online, FWHC claims to also offer “wellness and abortion services regardless of gender identity” by providing “hormone replacement therapy” and can assist clients “with getting medical clearance for gender affirmation surgery.” In addition, this abortion chain — which does not specify age limits — will also provide “Pre and post-surgical chest exams” along with “referrals to local Doctors.”

FWHC also commits many abortions. In 2019, out of 5,089 total clients, 66% (3,363) were abortion clients. That number jumped to nearly 85% in 2020, (2,581 abortion clients out of 3,050 total clients) when the “pandemic significantly impacted operations.”

The Women’s Health Center of Maryland wasn’t even open when they announced plans to commit late second trimester abortions by the summer of 2023. They also plan to add transgender services by 2024. “The Cumberland clinic will be the only independent reproductive health care center in the area and the western-most provider of surgical and medical abortion and gender-affirming hormone therapy in Maryland,” reported The Hill.

HealthQ in Massachusetts, which commits abortion up to 14 weeks, also provides transgender hormones to “people 18 and older” and they are willing to refer minors elsewhere. Maine Family Planning abortion chain is offering GAC services including “Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and monitoring for trans folks 18 years old and up” while the Mabel Wadsworth Center abortion facility offers “Hormonal transition therapy for people ages 18 and up” and Wellspring Health Access abortion facility in Wyoming offers transgender services but does not specify age limitations.

Desert Star Family Planning in Phoenix, Arizona, where abortionist DeShawn Taylor works, is also now offering so called GAC services as does the Full Circle Health Center abortion facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and the Lovering Health Center abortion facility in Greenland, New Hampshire. None of these abortion facilities specify age limitations for transgender services they offer.

WE Health Clinic, which commits abortions up to 17 weeks in Duluth, Minnesota, offers “Gender-affirming hormone care and monitoring, Information and referrals for gender-affirming surgeries, speech therapy, and cosmetic procedures [and] Postsurgical follow up,” but also states they “do not provide hormone health services for individuals under the age of 18.”

In addition to abortion facilities, Elevated Access, an organization of pilots willing to fly women across the country to obtain abortions, is also jumping on the transgender bandwagon to transport people seeking these types of offerings. The website does not specify any age restrictions.

elevated access is a volunteer service offering transportation for people in need of healthcare but are stuck in a location that doesn't provide it.

Pharmacies Partner To Promote Transgender Services

Abortion facilities are not the only businesses cashing in. Pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS (which have expressed willingness to dispense the abortion pill) are now partnering in the transgender agenda.

According to The Texan, despite the fact that the “Texas Legislature took a major step this session to ban child gender modification treatments,” Walgreens “continues to host clinics for youths seeking assistance for ‘sexual wellness services,’ including ‘gender-affirming care.’”

“The Texas Health Action (THA) organization has partnered with Walgreens stores in the state to open ‘gender-affirming care’ programs known as Kind Clinics,” the media outlet wrote. Kind Clinic offers transgender services in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.

“Clinicians at Kind Clinics are instructed to follow the ‘informed consent model’ of care, which fits within the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) guidelines for ‘transgender care,’” the article claimed.

UCSF is a teaching hub for abortion as well.

“The UCSF ‘Guidelines for the Primary and Gender-Affirming Care of Transgender and Gender Nonbinary People’ outlines a list of ‘gender-affirming interventions’ that includes hormone therapy, vaginoplasty and phalloplasty, voice surgery, facial hair removal, ‘genital tucking and packing, and chest binding,’” The Texan added.

Likewise, CVS Pharmacy, which also plans to dispense abortion pills, has published a “coming out support guide for youth and young adults” which tells teens that “Gender identity is the personal sense of gender — this can be the same as their sex assigned at birth or can differ from it.” In addition, the pharmacy chain’s guideline for employees “requires workers to address people by their preferred pronouns and names and that they may use whichever restroom or locker room they wish regardless of whether the individual identifies as transgender,” Fox News reported earlier this year.

Abortion facilities and Planned Parenthood centers are marketing masters when it comes to profiting from people in crisis, and as such there is no doubt the list of abortion facilities offering transgender services is likely to grow in the future.

