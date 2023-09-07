A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Actor Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya had religious experience making their latest film

'How did I get to 50 and never get past first base with my exploration of faith?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:17pm
Ethan Hawke (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Award-winning actor Ethan Hawke and his daughter, actress Maya Hawke, had a religious experience while making their latest film.

The father-daughter duo spoke with Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester about their collaborative film "Wildcat," which examines the life of seminal Christian author Mary Flannery O'Connor.

"I came to her from an English teacher in high school. I think it was my sophomore year," Maya Hawke told Barron. "We started reading them and I really loved them, and they started wonderful debates among the students. Some people hated them, some people thought they were brilliant, some people thought we shouldn't read them."

Read the full story ›

