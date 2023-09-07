Actor Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya had religious experience making their latest film

(FOX NEWS) -- Award-winning actor Ethan Hawke and his daughter, actress Maya Hawke, had a religious experience while making their latest film.
The father-daughter duo spoke with Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester about their collaborative film "Wildcat," which examines the life of seminal Christian author Mary Flannery O'Connor.
"I came to her from an English teacher in high school. I think it was my sophomore year," Maya Hawke told Barron. "We started reading them and I really loved them, and they started wonderful debates among the students. Some people hated them, some people thought they were brilliant, some people thought we shouldn't read them."