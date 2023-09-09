AI art now dominating state fair competition

In world history the compositions of J.S. Bach and Mozart are incomparable, the drawings of DaVinci unmatched and the paintings of Van Gogh unrivaled.

Artists have been pursuing their level of perfection for generations.

But apparently that won't be needed any more. There will be new standard-bearers, from the memory chips of artificial intelligence.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Are Americans ready to fill the boots in Ukraine?

That's because already, according to a report from the Denver Gazette, nearly two dozen pieces of art entered in this year's Colorado State Fair competition came about through the use of technology.

In fact, last year a Pueblo artist won the competition with a piece that was from the "mind" of a computer.

The report explained Jason Allen, whose submission, "Theatre D’Opera Spatial," took first place in the digital arts category, touched off "a heated online debate between people who believed he violated the spirit of the competition (despite the fact that no rules had been broken), and from others who saw his work as a sign of the times."

Olga Robak, of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, under whose auspices the fair is run, said, "Everyone seems to feel strongly about it, one way or the other."

Will AI put artists out of business? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (6 Votes) 33% (3 Votes)

Allen's response was that AI "as an artistic resource" likely is here to stay.

He explained, in the Gazette, "We need to embrace AI technology and move forward, rather than deny that it’s happening."

A new fair rule this year requires artists to disclose if they used AI.

Spokeswoman Trisha Fernandez told the Gazette, "We asked all the artists in the fine arts competition a simple yes-or-no question: Was this created with generative AI software? And we passed that information on to the judges."

Of 55 entries in the "Digital Art/Digitally Manipulated Photography" category 19 submissions used AI programs.

The winner this year was Ashley Martin, who opted not to use AI.

Fernandez said Allen's 2022 victory shows AI is broadening possibilities, but Martin's win this year shows AI hasn't taken over.

Yet.

"I think that’s the beauty of art — that it’s always evolving," Fernandez told the Gazette. "Art can be anything, and anything can be made into art."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!