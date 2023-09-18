Alleged election tampering allegedly caught on camera

(CONNECTICUT MIRROR) -- Hours after John Gomes’ campaign released a video Saturday that he alleges shows evidence of election tampering in the Bridgeport primary by a supporter of Mayor Joe Ganim, the city’s police department confirmed it was investigating the actions in the footage.

Gomes challenged Ganim in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary, losing by 251 votes, according to the most recent preliminary count posted on the Secretary of the State’s website.

The video, which was posted to the Gomes campaign Facebook page, shows a woman dropping stacks of papers into an absentee ballot box outside the government center in Bridgeport, where the city’s registrar of voters office is located.

