A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

American caver trapped 3,400 feet down Turkish cave, massive rescue effort underway

Began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A massive rescue effort is underway in Turkey as an American speleologist remains trapped more than 3,200 feet inside a cave.

Mark Dickey, 40, became sick and began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding during an expedition in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, according to the European Cave Rescue Association. He was last known to be approximately 3,400 feet inside the cave. The Morca cave is Turkey's third deepest.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He has been unable to leave the cave on his own since Thursday, according to the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a local group of volunteers specializing in cave and mine rescue. More than 150 Turkish and international cave rescue experts are leading the effort to save him. Rescue personnel include teams from Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Poland.

TRENDING: Already, 8 senators line up to support Ken Paxton in 'ambush' impeachment

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Music fans rushing back to church after watching demonic rap song
Joe Biden's 'approval'? It's down even more!
Tim Tebow launches campaign to rescue children tortured, sexually abused for profit
'Elixir of life' on horizon thanks to longevity gene in naked mole rats
Mysterious deer is turning purple and nobody knows why
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×