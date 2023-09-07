Are Americans ready to fill the boots in Ukraine?

Recently, Tucker Carlson spoke in Budapest, Hungry, noting that Russia has a population of 143 million, while Ukraine has a population of 43 million, meaning, in a war, Ukraine is probably going to run out of people first. Having a modern military with sophisticated weaponry, Russia is also a nuclear power, while Ukraine is not. So, will Russia allow itself to lose this war? Is Ukrainian membership in NATO worth world annihilation? If Vladimir Putin is evil, should he begin to lose, just what might he do?

Carlson also interviewed Col. Douglas MacGregor. Counter to fake-news coverage, the colonel stated Ukraine is losing the war. He said 400,000 Ukrainians have died and only 50,000 Russians. MacGregor believes the Ukrainians are running out of men, and when Zelensky loses his last soldier, he will retire to one of his resort homes purchased from siphoning off U.S. money.

When Zelensky runs out of soldiers, who do you think is going to fill the boots? If it is United Nations peacekeeping forces, the soldiers will largely be U.S. troops. Fake-news-swayed popular opinion has resulted in an August 2023 Newsweek poll in which 47% of age 18-26 (Gen Z) support sending U.S. troops to Ukraine. They are the ones who would go. Will they be adept at dodging the cluster bombs?

President Biden has already sent more U.S. troops to Europe. The prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, stated that Western boots on the ground in Ukraine means World War III has begun, and Hungary's people realize how very dangerous this situation is.

It's odd the number of deaths so far in the Russia-Ukrainian war are not clearly known. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wants Congress to force the Biden administration to tell lawmakers what the White House knows, but the numbers are truly a "riddle." Several sources confirm the death of 50,000 Russian troops, as stated by MacGregor, but apparently troop deaths and injuries in Ukraine are near 500,000 – many more casualties than Americans suffered in the Vietnam War.

Biden is a Vietnam-era Democrat. It has been stated that during the '70s Biden was less concerned about the death of 2 million Vietnamese citizens and 58,000 U.S. soldiers, but instead emphasized that it was "lousy policy." He continued and said, "My view of it [the war] was it didn't make sense." It was said that Biden gave President Ford a clear message that "the situation in Vietnam was hopeless, and the United States should leave quickly as possible."

It is interesting because this is nearly exactly what MacGregor said concerning the war in Ukraine. The colonel also stated Russia has advanced missile technology, and if the U.S. sends troops to fight directly against Russia, it could open the U.S. mainland to attack. Is that what we want? Is Ukraine's membership in NATO worth direct strikes on the United States?

Biden's 1970s comments were more levelheaded than his positions as his political career continued, for his stand against "military intervention has swung widely over the course of his long career in Washington." For example, Biden "called for more troops in Afghanistan, but later argued against adding them." Apparently, Biden learned the typical Democratic strategy, and that is, you state both sides of an issue so later you can pick which one to remember, as suits the situation.

Remember it was President Trump who negotiated the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Note also the Biden/Harris administration departed from Trump's plan and completely botched the situation with the country totally given to the Taliban, just like 20 years ago prior to the war. In a conversation with Richard Holbrooke (Obama's special envoy to Afghanistan), Biden stated the U.S. does not have obligations to Afghanis who trusted the U.S. Biden stated, "We don't need to worry about that." So Biden felt no obligation to the U.S. allies he left behind to be slaughtered.

The BBC reported, "The Afghan army may have been well funded and equipped on paper, but the reality was different, often blamed on corruption and low morale." So there was corruption in the funding of Afghanistan, too. I wonder how many politicians set up family dynasties siphoning money from that war? I hope they enjoy driving their vintage Corvettes.

The Afghan war was fought for nearly 20 years, claimed over 170,000 lives, left more than 20,000 U.S. soldiers wounded and cost over $2 trillion dollars. Is this where we are headed in Ukraine?

The Prime Minister Orban said that Trump is the answer to the problems. When asked what he would do if the primer minister were head of NATO, he said he'd call for peace immediately. Orban stated Trump had the best foreign policy of any world leader for the past several decades, because he kept us out of war.

Imbecilic RINOs like Mitt Romney state it is a "good deal" for America to fund the Ukrainian war because we are only killing Russians and Ukrainians. Taking an entirely different stance, Trump says, "I want everybody to stop dying," and Trump says he can stop the war in 24 hours if elected president again (which will be the third time).

Beyond the terrible killing and maiming, also these wars are financed through deficit spending. Presently, each working American has a $240,000 burden of debt to pay due to the deficit spending. Did we vote for this?

America will have to decide what it wants. Are we callus enough that it doesn't matter who's dying as long as they are not Americans? Are we ready to continue ratcheting up this war to start World War III? Are we ready for missile strikes on America? Are we all lost in the maze of the Ukrainian war and not observing what China is doing in the meantime? Is Ukrainian NATO membership worth U.S. boots on the ground in Ukraine?

