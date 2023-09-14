America's Tower of Babel moment

Modern discourse can be frustrating. On the occasion that I have a substantive conversation with someone of a different political persuasion, it regularly feels like we are speaking different languages even though we are both speaking English. This is nowhere more evident than in the frequency of modifications in our dictionaries. Playing fast and loose with the foundations of a culture's communications is disastrous. Daniel Miller writes in his book "Texit, Why and How Texas Will Leave the Union," "When people don't speak the same language, it's impossible to have meaningful discussion. …"

In the book of Genesis, the story of the Tower of Babel helps us understand from where the numerous languages of our world derived. When the people of the time banded together to make a tower to "reach unto heaven," God thwarted their efforts by "confound[ing] their language" so they were unable to work together toward that common goal that was outside of God's will. (What a powerful Creator!) Are we in the U.S. building edifices that are displeasing to God? Possibly … probably … definitely.

Much of U.S. history speaks of our early Christian origins. The Pilgrims, Puritans and Quakers came here to get away from religious persecution so they could practice their religion in a way consistent with their beliefs and without fear of government interference or persecution. America's Founding Fathers based much of the ideas behind our Declaration of Independence and Constitution upon ideals encapsulated in the Christian scriptures, like the fact we are all equal before God (all sinful humans). Our goals started out good: Make a country where people can worship according to their conscience. But what happens when consciences are seared as described in Romans chapter 1? I think we're seeing the results.

I've been told that somewhere scripture says that the people get the leadership they deserve. On Tuesday, Speaker McCarthy announced that the House of Representatives will officially open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden to investigate whether he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. It's about time! I am in agreement with several senators that regular impeachment proceedings from one president to the next is ill-advised and showcases how we have devolved into a sort of banana republic; however, when it's needed it's got to be done.

This is no hoax or political game. Unlike the trumped up charges against our previous president, there is real reason for this inquiry. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida stated he felt it was a waste of time in light of the fact that the Senate is in the hands of the Democrats right now, which makes the idea of a successful Senate impeachment trial virtually impossible. I think, though, and maybe I'm being naive here, that if given enough hard evidence, something's gotta give.

I'd be more convinced of that if we had a substantively operative legacy media that would actually report legitimate findings to the people. The reason they won't is that we have already been morphed (or built) into a fascist country where the "public-private partnership" runs the show through greed. The networks won't report the truth, or the large corporations who pay their bills via advertising dollars will stop buying ad time. The executives don't want to give up their gravy train, or they're so steeped in debt because of their overly lavish and sin-laced lifestyle that they cannot speak the truth. Or maybe the CIA, the finest intelligence agency our tax dollars can buy/build, has the goods on strategic individuals and is not afraid to use it for their team (the one unwilling to properly police them). Edifices built that subvert truth will never please God.

The founding idea freedom of religion has also morphed into "we should all be able to practice our beliefs as we see fit." But that is NOT biblical! What stems from this idea is the concept that reality is what you make of it, what you want it to be – and that is an outright lie. Enter the concept of what's sin for you may not be sin for me … or maybe for me there is no such thing as sin at all. Herein lies the slippery slope to anything goes for those in the trendy group, and here we are back at persecution for those in the out-crowd.

John Adams said: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, "People lose when the government is the one deciding which ideas should prevail." Speaking a different language spirituality is troublesome if we do not agree there is such a thing as absolute truth and that God is the author. But defending that reality is not the government's job. That belongs to the church, which edifice has fallen into decay because of deviation from the truth.

That which is deemed moral and right to one group is to help the homeless, feed the hungry, encourage "love" in all its forms. The other group agrees with those statements in form, but not in the way the first group determines to meet those goals. Group two believes helping the homeless requires tough love in some instances and substantive action-based help in others. (One example is the adage that you can give a man a fish and feed him for one meal, or you can teach him to fish for himself and he will be fed for life.) The definition of love is one that has been so twisted as to be almost unrecognizable. Hollywood has so disfigured this word it's shameful. To be "in love" comes and goes; it's tingly and exciting. But that's not love. Love is a decision to place others above yourself no matter whether there's tingles or excitement. Encouraging dignity through opportunities to grow internally is love at its finest.

The Enemy is a copycat, using God's tool at Babel to confound good goals derived from U.S. founding documents and manipulating them for evil. Babel started out with wrong motives and got confounded. We started out with good goals but allowed ourselves to get subverted. But God works all for good. Babelites were scattered for the good of humanity; how will God use our current trajectory for the increase of His Kingdom?

Don't be afraid to engage others in discourse about the truth, whether it's the facts, as hopefully will come out in a House impeachment inquiry, or THE truth of the Gospel.

If Christians sit down and shut up, it's all over but the crying. When you're in a frustrating conversation, remember to ask God to translate; after all, He is the Creator of all communication.

