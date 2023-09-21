A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Andy Stanley's departure from biblical Christianity: His LGBT conference

R. Albert Mohler Jr. isn't convinced event will 'approach this topic from the quieter middle space'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:51pm
(WORLD) -- It’s not like we have not seen this coming. In the coming days, Andy Stanley is set to host the “Unconditional Conference” at a campus of North Point Community Church in the metro Atlanta area, and the website for the conference bills it as a “two-day premier event” especially designed for parents of LGBTQ+ children and ministry leaders. “You will be equipped, refreshed, and inspired as you hear from leading communicators on topics that speak to your heart, soul, and mind,” it promises. One statement stands out in the description: “No matter what theological stance you hold, we invite you to listen, reflect, and learn as we approach this topic from the quieter middle space.”

The promise of “the quieter middle space” might appear attractive, given the volatility of cultural discourse on LGBTQ+ issues, and a conference designed to help parents of LGBTQ+ children and ministry leaders work through these issues in clearly Biblical terms would be a welcome development. But the advertising for the Unconditional Conference indicates clearly that this event is designed as a platform for normalizing the LGBTQ+ revolution while claiming that the conference represents “the quieter middle space.” In truth, there is no “middle space” on these issues, and it is no longer plausible to claim that such middle space exists.

Scheduled speakers for the event include two men who are married to other men, at least according to current civil law. Biographical background on speakers Justin Lee and Brian Nietzel indicates that both men are in what are now described as “same-sex marriages.”

Read the full story ›

