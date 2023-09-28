Anonymous threat closes school district

(WFMY NEWS 2) – The Elkin City Schools district is closed on Thursday, Sept. 28, due to a potential threat, according to school officials. The school district did not specify what kind of threat they received but they said it was anonymous.

The interim superintendent shared the following message with parents:

"This is Tracee McManus, interim superintendent. I want to apologize for the late phone call, but I need to tell you about a situation. This message may contain sensitive information for younger children. ..."

