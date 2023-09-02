Another J6 prisoner dead, possibly through suicide

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

22-year-old Nejourde Meacham died on August 28, 2021, two weeks after the Biden regime charged him with four misdemeanor crimes for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Marxists arrested Jorde for this display

Jourde was just 22.

Another day of celebration on the left.

Jourde died on August 28th.

Nejourde Meacham was arrested less than a month ago, and faced the four basic misdemeanors that often result in plea deals and probationary sentences. pic.twitter.com/gEz2yDfiki — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 1, 2023

This will be another death ignored by Republican lawmakers.

There is a beautiful tribute to Jourde posted online.

The obituary for Nejourde Meachum, age 22, an entirely peaceful J6er who died two weeks after he was charged with four misdemeanors.https://t.co/C7wKdidjXJ pic.twitter.com/2Y7REDk4Xz — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) September 1, 2023

Breitbart.com reported:

Nejourde Meacham, a 22-year-old non-violent defendant charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on during the January 6, 2021, riot, has died while facing prosecution for four misdemeanors in what may have been a suicide. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Meacham traveled to Washington, D.C., with his uncle, Odin. Both attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Washington Monument before proceeding to the U.S. Capitol. Odin was arrested in May this year and charged with violent felonies, including attacking police officers with a wooden pole. But Nejourde “Jord” Meacham was never accused of violence. The federal complaint against him includes several photos of him wandering around outside and inside the Capitol building holding a “Trump 2020” flag. It states that he walked into the U.S. Capitol, then “walked to a broken southern window, looked out, and raised his ‘TRUMP 2020’ flag.” He was later escorted out of the building by law enforcement. He did nothing violent or destructive. After an obituary for Jord Meacham was posted online, Julie Kelly, who has reported extensively on the January 6 trials, tweeted that she had been “told by a very reliable source” that he had committed suicide: I have just been told by a very reliable source that he killed himself. I am shaking — 4th known suicide tied to January 6. Evil isn't the word. https://t.co/5iOvDFry61 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 1, 2023

[Editor's note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

