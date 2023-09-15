Apple ad blasted for suggestion people be … eliminated!

A new global warming-inspired video from Apple that promotes the company's green ideology is being blasted for its comment that can be read as a suggestion that humans be eliminated.

In fact, all "carbon," which includes living things.

Humans, in fact, are a carbon-based life form.

Only Zoology states, "Carbon is the most important element of life. About 18% mass composition of the human body is composed of carbon. … Carbon is a prominent structural element of the various important molecules like carbohydrates, fats, nucleic acids, and proteins in our body. Not only humans but Carbon is also a primary component of all known life on Earth. Carbon represents approximately 45–50% of all dry biomass on earth."

The ad that raised eyebrows:

At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress. pic.twitter.com/neLSEqPmGu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

It shows Apple executives being confronted by "Mother Nature" about their green ideologies and agendas.

At one point, an executive is talking about planting "forests" and grass in various locations around the world. She states, "Our aim is to permanently remove carbon from the atmosphere."

The company previously had set as a goal of establishing a carbon footprint of zero in coming years, and boasts now of having one product that is carbon-neutral.

However, a commentary by Mike Adams at Brighteon charges that removing all carbon from the atmosphere would involve the elimination of human, of animals, even plant species.

Adams describes Cook as an "eco-terrorist" and charges his ad calls "for the extermination of life on earth."

"This is the result of the climate cult run amok," he said. "Also, of course, LGBT corporate executives who don't know anything about reality … or real science."

Cook, in posting the video online, said, "At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world's most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest – a real force of nature – stop by to check on our progress."

That "guest" was "Mother Nature," who brags that her weather coming in was whatever she wanted it to me. Then she questions various corporate officials about their climate change ideologies.

