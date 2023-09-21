Aspartame could cause memory and learning deficits in future generations

(FOX NEWS) – The non-sugar, low-calorie sweetener aspartame – which is found in many sugar-free or "diet" foods and drinks – has been linked to potential problems with memory and learning, according to a study from the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine.

In the study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, male mice that consumed aspartame – even at levels deemed safe by the FDA – had offspring that "demonstrated spatial learning and memory deficits," a press release from FSU stated.

Over a 16-week period, the researchers studied three groups of mice.

