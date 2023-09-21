A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Aspartame could cause memory and learning deficits in future generations

Industry experts maintain safety of low-calorie sweetener

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The non-sugar, low-calorie sweetener aspartame – which is found in many sugar-free or "diet" foods and drinks – has been linked to potential problems with memory and learning, according to a study from the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine.

In the study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, male mice that consumed aspartame – even at levels deemed safe by the FDA – had offspring that "demonstrated spatial learning and memory deficits," a press release from FSU stated.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Over a 16-week period, the researchers studied three groups of mice.

TRENDING: What does God most care about?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crime, inflation driving up auto insurance costs for average Americans
University investigating 'anti-racist' research center
Revolutionary spinal cord procedure restores neurons, allows paralyzed mice to walk again
River fish deemed toxic after train derailment
One-third of children put on puberty blockers saw mental health 'reliably deteriorate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×