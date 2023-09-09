Average credit card rate hits 22%

(ZEROHEDGE) – Last month's consumer credit report was a big shock because it revealed that, for the first time since the covid crash, consumer revolving credit declined by $0.6 billion as Americans paid down their credit card debt, something they only do when a recession looms, which prompted us to conclude that the US consumer had finally tapped out.

Well fast forward one month, when consumers had two more major headaches to add to their list: i) the restart of student loan and interest payments, and ii) the exhaustion of over $2 trillion in excess savings from the covid crisis, according to JPM calculations.

But since Americans have only three modes: sleep, eat and shop (sometimes the three are combined into two or even one), it was not a surprise that with savings now exhausted, US households which had already maxed out their credit cards, had to dig extra deep in the month of July to "charge it", which they did thanks to a surge in revolving credit (i.e., credit card debt) which surged by $9.6BN after June's shocking $872 million drop.

