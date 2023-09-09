A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Bank warns clients Detroit auto strike 'almost guaranteed'

Biden not 'too worried' about possibility

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2023 at 4:10pm
(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The United Auto Workers are nearing the end of their negotiations with Detroit's "Big Three" automakers – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the producer of Chrysler – concerning a new four-year labor agreement for approximately 146,000 workers. The current labor contract expires next Thursday as the union has made demands that even the UAW's own president calls "audacious."

General Motors and Ford have already sent their proposal contracts to UAW earlier this week and last – only to get quickly rejected. On Friday, Stellantis made its first proposal on wages of around 14.5% – still well under UAW President Shawn Fain's demand of 46% over four years.

The automakers' underwhelming offers put President Biden in a tough spot ahead of next week. "Union Joe," while relaxing at his beach house in liberal white-elitest Rehoboth Beach last week, said he 'wasn't too worried about potential strikes.'

