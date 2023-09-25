Battling cultural Marxists: Not the time for conservatives to be timid

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- The growing divide in the United States isn’t merely political. It runs far deeper than that.

It’s a struggle between those intent on using government and corporate power to turn America into a Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah and those resisting this radical transformation.

Political pundits and Republican moderates who dismiss the culture war as a sideshow are missing it. A wave is building. People are awakening to the immense damage that the left is doing on all fronts and are pushing back.

The destruction includes the open border and mass illegal immigration. Americans are being hit with ruinous inflation due to policies flowing from Democrats’ climate hysteria and the war on fossil fuels.

