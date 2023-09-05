Did Beau Biden have Obama accuser Larry Sinclair arrested?

Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern, Tucker Carlson will roll out his interview with Larry Sinclair on X. Tens of millions of people will see it. The Obamas probably will not be among them.

The Bidens, however, may want to watch. Joe's late son, Beau, may have been involved with Sinclair, not as a sex partner, but as a prosecutor.

In January 2008, Sinclair fueled rumors about Obama's sexuality when he went up on YouTube with his allegations of a two-day coke and sex romp with Obama in 1999.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Fearless, if nothing else, Sinclair then booked space at the National Press Club in Washington to detail his reputed relationship with Obama.

TRENDING: What's being done to President Trump: Pure evil

From the beginning, the media, including the "responsible" right, pretended Sinclair did not exist. The actual work of extinguishing Sinclair's credibility was left to the Left's bottom-feeding media fixers.

As soon as he announced plans for the press conference, they launched an internet petition drive demanding the Press Club deny Sinclair its stage.

To its credit, the National Press Club refused to buckle. Sinclair held his conference. In watching it years later, I am impressed by how well Sinclair understood Obama's hold on the media.

If you asked a question about a black man who chose to run for president, Sinclair observed, "All of a sudden you're called a racist, a bigot."

A genuine character, Sinclair acknowledged up front the various crimes he had committed in years past. He wanted to take that cudgel away from the media.

Sinclair then explained in exquisite detail the nature of his alleged 1999 interaction with then state senator Obama.

He provided dates, the name of the hotel, the name of the Muslim limo driver who arranged the assignation, the specifics of their sexual interlude, as well as insights into his more recent phone conversations with Donald Young, a member of Rev. Jeremiah Wright's church and an alleged lover of Obama's.

More than once during the question and answer period, reporters asked Sinclair, given his "tremendous credibility problem," why they should take him seriously.

In turn, Sinclair asked the reporters "to do your jobs and find facts." He provided them several useful leads and challenged them to follow up.

Sinclair specifically asked the reporters to check Young's phone records. He believed Obama to be complicit in the choir member's December 2007 murder, a crime that remains unsolved to this day.

Chief among Obama's media fixers was Ben Smith, then with Politico. No one erased more evidence more reliably than did this well-connected young journalist.

During the 2008 campaign, those who read Politico could be forgiven for thinking that Smith's primary assignment was to debunk the many "conspiracy theories" surrounding Obama.

True to form, Smith quickly moved to discredit Sinclair. Politico editors headlined Smith's article from the day of the press conference, "Obama accuser has long rap sheet."

In an aside that President Trump might find amusing, Politico refused to publish Sinclair's "outlandish" allegations because they were "unsubstantiated."

Wired, meanwhile, ran an article celebrating those leftist bloggers who succeeded in getting Sinclair arrested on an on an "out-of-state warrant" just as he was leaving the Press Club.

The state in question is Delaware. The attorney general of the state in 2008 was Beau Biden. The media saw nothing suspicious about the arrangement.

As should be obvious, the media had stunningly different standards for Sinclair and, say, Stormy Daniels or Christine Blasey Ford.

The same media that insisted we "believe the women" were not at all inclined to believe the men, at least not this man.

The same media that insisted "love is love" saw something inherently distasteful in Sinclair's tale of consensual gay sex.

The messenger in this case had to be attacked, exposed, eliminated as a threat, and that he was. Until this week, few have ever heard of Sinclair. Fewer still have heard of the late Donald Young.

Thanks to Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, that is about to change. Here's hoping Carlson gets into the really treacherous stuff.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Flight from America's Cities," is available in all formats.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!