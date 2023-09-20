A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Is the biblical Ark of the Covenant hidden in a church?

Researchers claim Old Testament artifact concealed for 3,000 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:18pm
Harrison Ford, right, portrays Indiana Jones carrying the Ark of the Covenant in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Where is the Ark of the Covenant, the vessel that, according to Jewish tradition and the Bible, safeguarded the Tablets of the Covenant?

The gold-coated ark adorned with a gold wreath once resided in the First Temple until the Babylonian army's destruction in 587 BC. While records don't mention its fate, it's improbable that such a sacred and precious object disappeared unnoticed. So, did it survive the destruction, and if so, where does it rest today?

The ark, also known as the Ark of God or the Ark of the Testimony, was positioned within the Holy of Holies in the First Temple. It held immense significance, described as the primary "seat of the Shekinah," and it hasn't been seen since the First Temple's ruin.

WND News Services
×